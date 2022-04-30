RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine cracks down on ‘traitors’ | Russian advance crawls | Women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Authorities: Man injured in Virginia duplex explosion has died

The Associated Press

April 30, 2022, 3:37 PM

FRANKLIN, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man critically injured when an explosion occurred in his southeastern Virginia duplex over two weeks ago has died from his injuries.

News outlets cite Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt, who said the man died Friday. Franklin police identified him as Michael Wiggins.

Wiggins and a woman were critically injured in the explosion at the Berkley Court Apartments the evening of April 15.

Jarratt said previously that a preliminary investigation had determined that a propane explosion had occurred, and that nothing criminal had happened.

The injured woman was flown to a Richmond hospital.

