Virginia man sentenced for distributing graphic child porn

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a Virginia man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for using an online messaging application to distribute child sex abuse materials.

U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh says Travis Shane Smith of Marion pleaded guilty in September to knowingly distributing visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison.

Court documents indicate that while on the app’s chatroom messaging board, Smith posted multiple graphic videos.

