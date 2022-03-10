RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | Key developments
Home » Virginia News » Virginia lawmakers vote to…

Virginia lawmakers vote to end ban on Sunday hunting

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

March 10, 2022, 7:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A long-debated Virginia law banning hunting on public lands on Sunday may soon be a thing of the past.

Virginia is one of a few states on the East Coast that prohibits hunting on public lands on Sunday, a ban that dates back to 1643, when lawmakers created “blue laws” to protect the Christian Sabbath.

Now, both chambers of Virginia’s General Assembly have passed Senate Bill 8, introduced by Sen. Chap Petersen, a Fairfax County Democrat.

The bill now heads to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican.

In 2014, Virginia took a first step toward dropping its restriction on Sunday hunting, when the General Assembly allowed it on private lands. The compromise drew criticism. Some said it favored the wealthy, who owned land on which they could hunt.

Virginia blue laws, which prohibited some stores from opening on Sundays were struck down by the state’s Supreme Court in 1988. However, some favored maintaining the Sunday hunting ban on religious grounds.

Proponents of the change pointed out that Virginians can now buy tobacco, alcohol, hard liquor, lottery tickets, gamble, go to breweries, see live music and even fish on Sundays.

If Youngkin signs the bill, it would go into effect July 1.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

CISA updating cyber programs to align with White House zero trust strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up