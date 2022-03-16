Kings Dominion adds roller coaster

Kings Dominion over the weekend debuted the Tumbili, which bills itself as “Virginia’s first 4D Spin Coaster.”
The Tumbili — a Swahili word for “monkey” — stands 112 feet tall at its maximum height and suspends riders on either side of the track as the cars flip continuously throughout the ride.
It uses “state-of-the-art magnetic technology that induces and controls spinning,” according to the park.
The ride runs a length of 770 feet, hits 34 mph and lasts just shy of a minute and 55 seconds.
See it in action below: