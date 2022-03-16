RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Kings Dominion adds roller coaster

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 16, 2022, 10:48 AM

Kings Dominion over the weekend debuted the Tumbili, which bills itself as “Virginia’s first 4D Spin Coaster.”

The Tumbili — a Swahili word for “monkey” — stands 112 feet tall at its maximum height and suspends riders on either side of the track as the cars flip continuously throughout the ride.

    • It uses “state-of-the-art magnetic technology that induces and controls spinning,” according to the park.

    The ride runs a length of 770 feet, hits 34 mph and lasts just shy of a minute and 55 seconds.

    See it in action below:

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

