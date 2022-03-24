Hala Ayala announces bid for newly-configured state Senate seat

Former Del. Hala Ayala is trying to get back to the General Assembly, setting up a primary showdown with a former colleague.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Former Del. Hala Ayala is trying to get back to the General Assembly, setting up a primary showdown with a former colleague.