CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Virginia News » George Mason University eases…

George Mason University eases COVID-19 restrictions

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

March 4, 2022, 2:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia’s George Mason University announced Friday that it is easing its COVID-19 restrictions, including making masks optional except in classrooms and labs during scheduled courses.

The university system is also lifting the mask mandate for events with more than 50 attendees unless required by the event organizers.

George Mason will also be relaxing its testing protocols for students in high-contact roles and for unvaccinated students. Mason’s surveillance and testing sites, though, will remain open.

“This is an important day. We have met our goal of keeping our COVID-19 testing positivity rates consistently below 4% for the past several weeks,” wrote George Mason University President Gregory Washington in a letter.

“Last week our positivity rate dropped to 0.29% out of more than 4,700 tests conducted. Last Friday alone, not one of the 1,000 tests processed in our Mason laboratory yielded a positive result,” he added.

George Mason is home to more than 37,000 students on its campuses in Fairfax, Arlington and Prince William counties.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up