RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Virginia News » AG's office: No need…

AG’s office: No need for House elections again this year

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 12:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democratic activist who is suing Virginia elections officials told a federal appeals court that new House elections must be held this year under newly drawn legislative district lines.

But the state said last year’s elections were “perfectly constitutional” and that the lawsuit should be dismissed.

The hearing before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday marked the latest turn in a long-running legal battle by Paul Goldman.

Goldman is a former state Democratic party chair who argues that House members must run in 2022 under new maps that properly align legislative districts with population shifts.

They ran under old lines last year because late census results delayed the redistricting process.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

House passes $1.5T omnibus spending deal seeking state of the federal workforce updates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up