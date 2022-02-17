OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » Virginia News » Virginia Tech helmet rankings…

Virginia Tech helmet rankings for concussion risk now include snow sports

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

February 17, 2022, 6:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Helmets intended to protect athletes and enthusiasts from harm aren’t created equally — and Virginia Tech researchers have added equipment for snow sports to the gear they analyze for effectiveness.

“We just released our first set of helmet ratings for snow sports, including skiing and snowboarding helmets,” said Steve Rowson, associate professor of biomedical engineering and mechanics who directs the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab. “We tested 35 helmets and found a range of performance.”

The helmets represent a variety of brands, costs and anti-rotation technology. All are certified for use.

“They pass a standard saying that they’re safe, and that you’re not likely to be catastrophically injured,” Rowson said. “What we do is identify the helmets that best reduce concussion risk.”

You don’t necessarily have to spend more to be better protected.

“When we look at things like cost, it wasn’t always indicative of how safe it was. Some of our top performing helmets cost the same as helmets at the bottom half of the readings,” Rowson said.

Researchers looked at how skiers and snowboarders fell using advanced video analysis to determine impact location and velocity.

“We simulate these type of impacts using an angled anvil, which allows us to both have a downward and forward velocity for impact,” Rowson said.

The top-rated helmets performed well in limiting rotation of the head, which is related to brain injury risk. Rankings declined for helmets as that rotation tended to increase.

The lab previously has evaluated equipment for varsity football, youth football, flag football, hockey, bicycles and soccer. Rankings for rugby equipment are expected next month.

You can find all the rankings on the Virginia Tech website.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up