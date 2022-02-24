Virginia liquor stores to return to normal hours

Virginia's nearly 400 state-run Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority stores will return to normal operating hours starting March 1, the authority announced in a news release Thursday.

Drink up, Virginians.

Hours have been reduced since Jan. 24, when a surge of COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant made regular staffing difficult.

Under the normal hours returning March 1, all stores will open by 10 a.m. every day, except for some stores, which regularly open later on Sundays.

Closing times, which were not affected by the omicron-related changes, will continue to vary by location.

The change to return to normal hours was made as case numbers in Virginia and across the region have steeply fallen.

Customers can still place orders online at www.abc.virginia.gov for curbside pickup or home delivery in most areas.