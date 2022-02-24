Virginia Dept. of Health is going to alert you to get boosted against COVID

The Virginia Department of Health said Thursday that if you're vaccinated, it might send you a voice or text message reminding you to make a booster appointment.

The Virginia Department of Health said Thursday that if you’re vaccinated against the coronavirus, it might send you a voice or text message reminding you to make a booster appointment.

According to VDH, the message will read: “Virginia Department of Health records indicate you are eligible for a Booster COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment visit www.vaccines.gov or call (877) 829-4682. Please disregard this message if you have already received your Booster.”

It’ll also be sent in Spanish.

According to VDH, 73% of people living in the Fairfax Health District have gotten at least two doses of a two-dose vaccine series, or one dose of a single dose vaccine

However, 45% of the population eligible for a booster have yet to get one, VDH said.

In addition to calls for more folks to get boosted, the Tysons Community Vaccination Center is shifting hours.

The center, at 7950 Tysons Corner Center in McLean, will be open five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.