Va. House passes ban on mask mandates in schools

The Virginia House on Monday followed the lead of the Senate and passed a ban on mask mandates in commonwealth schools.

By a vote of 52-48, the House passed SB739, which allows parents of students to “elect for [their] child to not wear a mask while on school property,” even if it violates mandates passed by local school boards.

The elimination of mask mandates in schools has been a priority for Virginia’s new Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has cheered on the passage of the bill and said last week that he would sign it.

On his first day in office, Youngkin issued an executive order that would ban all mask mandates across the state. That move was immediately challenged by school boards and parent groups across Virginia and the dispute remains tied up in the courts. The passage of this bill, plus Youngkin’s expected signing, will likely render the matter moot.

Among the amendments rejected to the bill on Monday was a sunset clause that would end the ban July 1, 2023.

WTOP has contacted Youngkin’s office for comment.

