Students will switch to virtual learning after school fire

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Students at a century-old elementary school in Richmond that was engulfed in flames Friday night will have classes canceled Monday and Tuesday before switching to virtual learning Wednesday.

About 350 students attend William Fox Elementary School in Richmond’s Fan District. The school was built in 1911.

On Saturday, Superintendent Jason Kamras announced plans for virtual learning while the school system searches for options to resume in-person learning.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that firefighters were dispatched to the school at 9;30 p.m. Friday but didn’t see anything and left the scene. They returned an hour later to an intense blaze.

The cause remains under investigation.

