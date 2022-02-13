OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Earle-Sears criticizes Biden, but not for Supreme Court pick

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 2:21 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is blaming President Joe Biden for a sense of lawlessness across the country, but declined to criticize him for saying he’ll appoint a Black woman to the U.S.

Supreme Court. Earle-Sears, a Republican and the first Black woman in Virginia elected to statewide office, spoke Sunday on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

When host Maria Bartiromo asked about lawlessness in the form of unconstitutional mandates and street crime, Earle-Sears said it starts with the president and complained there is “no leadership.”

When Bartiromo asked if it was racist for Biden to say he plans to nominate a Black woman to the high court. Earle-Sears declined to characterize it that way.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

