Earle-Sears criticizes Biden, but not for Supreme Court pick

Supreme Court. Earle-Sears, a Republican and the first Black woman in Virginia elected to statewide office, spoke Sunday on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures."

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is blaming President Joe Biden for a sense of lawlessness across the country, but declined to criticize him for saying he’ll appoint a Black woman to the U.S.

When host Maria Bartiromo asked about lawlessness in the form of unconstitutional mandates and street crime, Earle-Sears said it starts with the president and complained there is “no leadership.”

When Bartiromo asked if it was racist for Biden to say he plans to nominate a Black woman to the high court. Earle-Sears declined to characterize it that way.

