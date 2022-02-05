OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » Virginia News » Police: Multiple injured in…

Police: Multiple injured in shooting at Virginia hookah bar

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 4:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Friday in downtown Blacksburg.

Blacksburg Police responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge on Main Street, according to a police statement.

Police said multiple people were taken to local hospitals, but did not detail how many people or the extent of their injuries.

Blacksburg Police did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ requests for comment. No additional details were made available.

Nearby, Virginia Tech was placed on lockdown, the university said in a post on Twitter warning students to stay indoors. The university lifted the lockdown around 3:15 a.m. but asked people to avoid going downtown as the investigation continues.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report. 

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up