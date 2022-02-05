Police: Multiple injured in shooting at Virginia hookah bar

Authorities in Virginia say police are responding to a report of shots fired just before midnight on Friday in downtown Blacksburg.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Friday in downtown Blacksburg.

Blacksburg Police responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge on Main Street, according to a police statement.

Police said multiple people were taken to local hospitals, but did not detail how many people or the extent of their injuries.

Blacksburg Police did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ requests for comment. No additional details were made available.

Nearby, Virginia Tech was placed on lockdown, the university said in a post on Twitter warning students to stay indoors. The university lifted the lockdown around 3:15 a.m. but asked people to avoid going downtown as the investigation continues.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

