Youngkin releases COVID-19 pandemic plan

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

January 20, 2022, 2:21 PM

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled his plan for combating the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, which includes programs to promote vaccinations without implementing mandates.

The governor’s COVID-19 Action Plan is divided into three fronts: The COVID-19 vaccine Marshall Plan for Virginia, expanded health care flexibility and support and prioritized testing guidelines.

The COVID-19 vaccine Marshall Plan is a framework for promoting vaccines to the 1.6 million Virginians who are not vaccinated without implementing mandates. The plan will direct the commonwealth’s health secretary to re-prioritize resources into vaccine outreach and promotion. Youngkin will also host and attend vaccine promotion events, according to the plan.

The expanded health flexibility portion of the plan relates to Executive Order No. 11 that Youngkin signed, which is aimed at improving the conditions at Virginia hospitals as they relate to the pandemic.

That section of the plan will waive regulations on capacity limits in hospitals and nursing homes so they can add beds, ease the process for qualified out-of-state nurses and medical professionals who want to practice in Virginia and expand overtime hours and flexibility for personal care workers.

It will also create exemptions for scope of care requirements for health care providers.

The final section of the governor’s action plan prioritizes the availability of COVID-19 tests to compensate for supply-chain issues that have made acquiring tests more difficult.

The following groups will receive priority for getting tested:

  • Students potentially exposed to COVID-19 who need to test to remain in school.
  • Essential health care professional and other essential worker who need to be tested to return to work.
  • Vulnerable citizens including those in nursing facilities and over the age of 65.
  • Those with serious medical conditions and their caregivers.
  • Those who need to be tested after consultation with a health care provider.

The plan also said the commonwealth will expedite pending orders of rapid tests.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

