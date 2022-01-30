Virginia shipyard, union reach tentative contract agreement

Newport News Shipbuilding has reached a tentative five-year contract with its biggest union.

The Daily Press newspaper reports the company and the United Steelworkers Local 8888 confirmed the deal reached Friday. The union members will be asked to vote on the agreement, which would last five years and includes wage increases and pension improvements among other items.

Newport News Shipbuilding is Virginia’s largest industrial employer and a key player in the Navy’s modernization efforts. There are 12,000 workers in the collective bargaining union. The newspaper reported that a strike hasn’t occurred at the shipbuilding yard since 1999.

