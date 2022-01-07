CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mild symptoms, don't go to hospital | Plan for Fairfax teacher shortages | Md. recommendations for schools | Supreme Ct. weighs vaccine rules
Virginia agencies to release timeline of events around I-95 closures in Fredericksburg

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

January 7, 2022, 4:13 PM

Several Virginia agencies that had a role in responding to the backup on Interstate 95 earlier this week will be reviewing what happened that led to motorists being stranded for more than 24 hours in freezing cold temperatures.

The Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Emergency Management will assemble a comprehensive timeline of events in a multi-agency after-action review of the situation at the request of Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran.

“While initial reports indicate that extreme weather conditions combined with disabled vehicles and multiple incidents were the primary factors contributing to the unprecedented blockages, we recognize the severe distress experienced by those traveling on Jan. 3, 2022,” VDOT said in a news release.

The report will address performance gaps and focus on finding ways to prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future.

