Va. corrections official: Inmate’s death under investigation

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 12:16 PM

POUND, Va. — Virginia corrections officials say the death of an inmate found unresponsive in his cell is under investigation.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Department of Corrections spokesman Benjamin Jarvela says Anwar Phillips was found unresponsive in his cell at Red Onion State Prison early on Jan. 3 and died.

A cause of death had not yet been determined by the medical examiner. The department’s internal police unit is investigating Phillips’ death. Jarvela says investigators have contacted the commonwealth’s attorney’s office about the death.

