Va. colleges change COVID policies after Youngkin executive order

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 19, 2022, 8:19 AM

Several Virginia colleges changed their policies after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order rescinding the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all state employees.

Virginia Commonwealth University, James Madison, Virginia Tech and the College of William & Mary have now announced they’ll comply with the governor’s directive — and will no longer require employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly, Richmond.com reported.

In a statement, James Madison cited Youngkin’s order, saying “there is no longer a requirement for employees to receive a vaccination, report their vaccination status or undergo weekly screening testing.”

Virginia Tech did the same in its policy update.

The schools continued to encourage that everyone get vaccinated.

“There are many advantages to the vaccine, and all employees are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated at an upcoming vaccination clinic,” JMU wrote.

Vaccine requirements for students will continue.

Private schools are not affected by the governor’s order.

Youngkin’s order comes as COVID numbers continue to surge in Virginia.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

