Latest COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the DC region

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com
Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

January 1, 2022, 7:00 PM

Editor's Note: The Maryland Department of Health resumed data reporting on Dec. 20 after a two-week gap due to an apparent cyberattack. Some prior data from that period is still unavailable; cases and deaths will be backfilled as they are added.

WTOP continues to track key COVID-19 pandemic metrics using public data from state health agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rollout of vaccines dramatically cut transmission rates after they surged during the 2020 winter holidays. But the pandemic is not over: The emergence of new, more infectious strains, most recently the delta and omicron variants, pose a grave threat for communities with a large number of unvaccinated people.

Our tracker is updated every day with state-level data from Maryland, and on weekdays for D.C. and Virginia. For a more local perspective, the maps at the bottom of this page show new cases and total deaths per capita, county-by-county.

Note that due to weekend reporting gaps, Virginia and D.C. trend lines may appear to sharply drop on Saturdays and Sundays until updates resume on Monday evenings.

The interactive national maps below, provided by The Associated Press, automatically update once per day and show the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per capita and total deaths. See how your region compares to the rest of the country.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

