CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Virginia News » Northam on I-95: 'We're…

Northam on I-95: ‘We’re doing everything that we can’

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

January 4, 2022, 9:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gov. Ralph Northam tells WTOP that Virginia has all of its resources on the Interstate 95 closure.

Thousands of people have been stuck on I-95 since Monday, some for more than 20 hours as a huge snowstorm rolled through the region. The storm, according to NBC Washington meteorologist Doug Kammerer, was the worst since 2016, dumping sometimes 3 1/2 inches of snow an hour.

“We have all our resources on 95 trying to clear this,” Northam said.

“We’re doing everything that we can to get to them.”

Northam said the Interstate turned to ice overnight, making the situation more difficult.

“Obviously, VDOT folks have been working through the night,” he said. “And with the sun up now that will certainly help us, but we need to get people off the road. We have food, warming shelters in place, and we’re getting to these individuals as fast as we can.”

Northam said the National Guard is available, “but we haven’t called them to the state.”

“Let me just remind you and your listeners. This is one of the worst storms that we’ve seen in decades. There are a lot of trees down. It started as rain and snow and then a deep freeze after midnight, so Mother Nature is a force. And we’re going to do everything we can to protect Virginians, and folks that are traveling through this area,” Northam said.

Northam reiterated what WTOP Traffic has been saying since the start of the storm: “We are encouraging people to stay off our roads.”

 

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHA opens small market facility network to standardize military hospitals

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

CMMC, cybersecurity, acquisition initiatives made the federal IT community take notice

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up