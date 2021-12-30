Zoo welcomes baby giraffe; he’s already learning to run

The Virginia Zoo has welcomed a baby giraffe to its group of six Masai giraffes.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo has welcomed a baby giraffe to its group of six Masai giraffes.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the male calf was born Tuesday, but was not expected to come along until 2022. He will get his name from a naming contest that will be announced in the coming days.

The zoo’s veterinarian said the baby seems strong. He weighed in at 159 pounds and stood at five feet, nine inches. The zoo says he’s already learning to run.

Masai giraffes are the tallest mammals that live on land. The males can grow up to 18 feet tall, while females can reach 14 feet.

Masai giraffes are considered endangered because of poaching and a dwindling habitat in Africa.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.