CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Virginia News » Virginia judge issues injunction…

Virginia judge issues injunction in skill games lawsuit

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 9:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has issued a temporary injunction blocking the enforcement of a law that banned electronic betting machines that had proliferated in gas stations, bars and other locations around the state.

The injunction puts the so-called skill game ban on hold until a trial set for May.

That’s according to Bill Stanley, a GOP state senator and attorney representing former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler. Sadler’s truck stop and gas station company brought the lawsuit.

The suit was filed against Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring.

Spokeswomen for the two officials declined comment.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM has a new tiger team to help agencies wade through federal hiring demands

DHS continues rolling out new cyber requirements to transportation sector

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up