CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Virginia News » 'Today is the real…

‘Today is the real deal’: 1887 time capsule found beneath Lee statue in Richmond

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 27, 2021, 5:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A time capsule from 1887 was found at the former site of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday. (Courtesy Dale Brumfield)

Crews working at the site of what was the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia, made a historic discovery late Monday morning. 

They found a time capsule buried in 1887. This news comes after there was a false alarm regarding the time capsule last week.

“This isn’t an everyday occurrence,” said Julie Langan, director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The 36-pound copper box — which measures 13.5 x 13.5 x 7.5 inches — was found by construction workers at the site, she said.

There have been references to explosive materials in there, so before they open it, they’re having the Richmond’s bomb squad check it out.

The process of opening the capsule will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Monday evening statement from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Dale Brumfield — a historian, journalist and author in central Virginia — happened to be in the area when it was discovered.

“I said, ‘Oh my gosh, he found the capsule,'” Brumfield said.

Brumfield was excited by a recent discovery that, when opened last week, turned out to be a false alarm of sorts.

“They found a lead box, 20 feet up high in the pedestal, and I thought, ‘Oh, maybe this is the time capsule.'” But instead, Brumfield said, it was a personal project for those who constructed the monument.

“Today is the real deal,” the historian added.

So what could be in it?

According to Brumfield, 60 items could be inside.

“Most of them are Confederate paraphernalia. There are some bullets, musket balls, some paper products,” Brumfield said.

What’s he looking forward to possibly being in there?

“A picture of Lincoln lying in his coffin. I’m really anxious to see what that turns out to be,” said Brumfield.

Langan, who works at the state’s Department of Historic Resources, is excited about what the box could teach us about that time period.

“Time capsules are really meant to be found by people who wouldn’t go to the trouble of collecting items and putting them somewhere if they weren’t hoping that someday they would be discovered,” she said.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up