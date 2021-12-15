Northam proposes spending package for clean water, conservation, Chesapeake Bay preservation

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday announced that his two-year budget proposal would include hundreds of millions of dollars for clean water and the preservation of the Chesapeake Bay.

“My budget will ensure that the Commonwealth lives up to its commitment and restores the natural bounty of the Chesapeake Bay,” Northam said in a statement. “By assisting farmers and localities implementing our Bay clean-up plan, my budget supports the economic, public health, recreation and quality of life benefits of a restored Bay for future generations.”

The budget proposal includes $286 million for the Virginia Natural Resources Commitment Fund, which helps farmers and landowners to implement clean water and conservation procedures, Northam’s office said in the statement.

The proposal also includes $233.6 million to fix old and failing sewer and septic systems, which Northam’s office said would “address the inequities in clean water accessibility.”

There’s also $10 million for the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation and $5 million for the Office of Farmland Preservation.

Northam’s office said in the statement that a restored Chesapeake Bay would generate more than $8 billion a year in economic activity, through better commercial and recreational fishing, savings on wastewater treatment, increased property values and more.