Councilwoman charged after hitting parked car in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond City councilwoman has been charged with two misdemeanors after police say she struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle and failed to notify the owner.

News outlets report that Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

A court date is set for Feb. 3. Lynch told WRIC-TV in Richmond that she hit the back of a 1997 Toyota 4-Runner SUV late Monday night after becoming distracted trying to plug in a cellphone.

She said she reported the accident the next morning and didn’t report it earlier because she’d never been in an accident before and was unsure what to do.

