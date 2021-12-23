HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Home » Virginia News » Councilwoman charged after hitting…

Councilwoman charged after hitting parked car in Richmond

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond City councilwoman has been charged with two misdemeanors after police say she struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle and failed to notify the owner.

News outlets report that Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

A court date is set for Feb. 3. Lynch told WRIC-TV in Richmond that she hit the back of a 1997 Toyota 4-Runner SUV late Monday night after becoming distracted trying to plug in a cellphone.

She said she reported the accident the next morning and didn’t report it earlier because she’d never been in an accident before and was unsure what to do.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up