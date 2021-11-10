CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Virginia man sentenced for distributing heroin that killed 2

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 11:38 AM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a Virginia man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for giving heroin to two women who died from overdoses at his home, and for having firearms and ammunition as an unlawful drug user.

Jessica Aber, U.S. Attorney for Virginia’s Eastern District, says court documents showed 53-year-old Michael Kerlin used money from sales at his Newport News propane gas business to buy cocaine.

In November 2015, prosecutors say the first woman died at a hospital. In May 2016, another woman died from an overdose, but Kerlin put her body into a garbage can and left it at his business.

