Prison officials: Virginia inmate killed in apparent attack in cell

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 2:35 PM

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at a Virginia prison is dead after another prisoner apparently attacked him in a cell.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release that the 47-year-old inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap.

The inmate who died was serving multiple life sentences for sex crimes, including rape.

The corrections department says the inmate suspected of killing him is serving a life sentence for murder.

Their names weren’t immediately released. No charges were immediately reported.

