More than 75% of Va. adults fully vaccinated

More than 83% of adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 75% are fully vaccinated, Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday.

Almost 12 million doses of the vaccine have gone out so far, and that puts Virginia 10th in the nation for percentage of the population vaccinated, and first among southern states, Northam said in a statement.

“This is an important milestone that has been months in the making, and with the recent authorizations for booster doses and a vaccine for children ages 5-11, the Virginia Department of Health will continue to ensure that vaccines are available,” Virginia state vaccination liaison Dr. Danny Avula said in the statement.

More than 63% of the state population is now fully vaccinated, and more than 70% have received their first dose. Nearly 60,000 children between the ages of 5 to 11 years old have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Almost 650,000 Virginia residents have received a booster.

Residents can find vaccination centers and other providers that offer vaccines at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

D.C. and Maryland have both vaccinated over 60% of their total population as well, sitting at 63.2% and 66.5% respectively. D.C. has administered more than a million doses; Maryland has administered nearly 9 million.

