Man sentenced in deadly crash involving newlyweds

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 11:09 AM

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to a term of five to 25 years in prison on charges stemming from a fatal crash in West Virginia involving a newlywed couple.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported that 41-year-old Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr. of Woodstock appeared Monday in Mercer County for sentencing.

The 2020 crash killed Corey McKinney and injured his wife, Sabrina McKinney, the day after they got married.

Officials say Olivo crossed the center line and hit the ATV with the couple head on.

The judge called the crash “a senseless act and a preventable act” before handing down the sentence.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

