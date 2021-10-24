Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Two men dead after driver hits Jersey wall in Va. on I-95 while avoiding police

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

October 24, 2021, 9:05 AM

Two men died when they crashed their car into a Jersey wall Sunday morning while attempting to avoid Virginia State Police during a traffic stop.

Around 3:45 a.m., a police officer attempted to stop a Dodge Charger for traveling 72 mph in a 55 mph zone near Eisenhower Avenue on Interstate 495. The driver did not stop and instead drove away fast, state police said.

The driver lost control on the southbound Interstate 95 exit ramp to Route 123, hitting a cement wall, police said.

The car rode up the wall and struck the bottom of the overpass for the I-95 express lanes. The car then caught on fire. Troopers said they ran to the Dodge to pull out the driver and the passenger, also a male.

Both men died at the scene of the crash.

Police said they found a bag with a white, powdery substance with the men.

The case and the crash are still being investigated. WTOP Traffic reports that the ramp is closed.

