Man wanted for murder in North Carolina captured in Virginia

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 5:06 PM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend has been apprehended in Virginia.

Police in Newport News, Virginia, say 27-year-old Travis Jefferson was taken into custody around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

A news release says local officers along with the U.S. Marshal Service and Virginia State Police had been looking for Jefferson. News outlets report 21-year-old Nicoda Melvin was shot in the head in a home that the couple shared.

The shooting happened on Sept, 19, three days before two of her relatives were shot and killed.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

