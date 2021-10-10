Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Man found shot to death in North Carolina was a Virginia homicide suspect

The Associated Press

October 10, 2021, 12:45 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A man found shot to death inside a car in a Durham, North Carolina, elementary school parking lot has been identified as a suspect in a homicide in Newport News, Virginia.

Newport News police identified the man on Saturday as Karlos Evan Andrews, 37, according to The News & Observer of Raleigh.

Andrews was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Loren Javell Ransome, on Oct. 5.

Andrews was found at Eastway Elementary School on Friday.

Newport News police said they were notified by Durham police late Friday that Andrews had been found, and that he had taken his own life.

