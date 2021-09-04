CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Virginia wants your help finding nuts and acorns

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

September 4, 2021, 11:13 AM

Certain nuts in the region can be hard to find and availability can change from year to year. That’s why the Virginia Department of Forestry wants your help.

The department is asking landowners to send in specific nuts and acorns that will be grown into seedlings and sold.

The Virginia Department of Forestry said that they will then be planted by Virginia’s forestland owners as seedlings. The department also said that Virginia-grown seed generally produces trees that will best thrive in the state’s climates.

“At times, one species of tree in a region may produce minimal acorns, while others are abundant,” the Virginia Department of Forestry said. It explained that more nuts can be potentially planted in the nursery if more trees can be identified for collection.

Some of the acorns and nuts included in the list are black oak, black walnut, Chinese chestnut, live oak, white oak and willow oak.

Find more details about the specific nuts they’re looking for at the Virginia Department of Forestry website.

