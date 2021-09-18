Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Virginia House candidate blasted for insulting tweet

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 2:21 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates has apologized after tweeting a derogatory comment about the appearance of House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn that some Democrats said was an antisemitic attack.

Hahns Copeland is running to represent the Norfolk-based 89th District. The Washington Post reports that he tweeted a response Friday to a tweet by House Democrats that featured a video of Filler-Corn talking about a child care subsidy program.

“I was surprised to see a pair of eyes and a mouth with that NOSE,” Copeland tweeted about Filler-Corn, who is Jewish. Copeland apologized in another tweet late Friday, calling the earlier tweet “immature and impulsive.”

He said his tweet “was never intended to be anti-Semitic or reference her ethnicity or religion.”

