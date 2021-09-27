Is 50-50 fair? Dems say new map should reflect their success

Some Democrats on a bipartisan redistricting commission in Virginia say new legislative districts will be fair only if they reflect the partisan success Democrats have had in the state.

The remarks came Monday at a commission meeting after Democratic and Republican map drawers for the first time submitted a joint map with proposed new boundaries for the 40-member state Senate.

The new map provides an even 20-20 split in terms of partisan advantage.

Democrats on the commission say that would actually dilute Democratic influence, given that Democrats have won every statewide election since 2009.

Some Democrats suggested a fair map would have at least 22 Democratic seats.

A Republican lawyer said establishing a quota of Democratic seats is the wrong approach.

