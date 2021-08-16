VIDEO: Former Kabul U. professor reflects on Taliban takeover

A former professor at Kabul University reflects on the news that the Taliban overthrew the government in Afghanistan.
Northern Virginia resident Hamid Naweed talked with WTOP’s news partner, NBC Washington:
{{headline}}
August 16, 2021, 6:40 AM
A former professor at Kabul University reflects on the news that the Taliban overthrew the government in Afghanistan.
Northern Virginia resident Hamid Naweed talked with WTOP’s news partner, NBC Washington:
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.