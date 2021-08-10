CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
VCU to ban alcohol at Greek events after student’s death

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 10:17 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — After a fraternity pledge’s death from alcohol poisoning after a party earlier this year, Virginia Commonwealth University announced Monday that it will ban alcohol at fraternity and sorority events, publish misconduct instances online and pause new-member recruitment.

News outlets report that the announcement was made the same day two investigations of university Greek life were released concluding that there are concerns about hazing and binge drinking at the university and staff has struggled to address them.

The investigations conducted by the university and consulting firm Dyad Strategies concluded that VCU isn’t an outlier compared to other universities, and that its Greek organizations generally provide a healthy culture and positive experience.

