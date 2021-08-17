Police: Man shot, killed in attempt to rob Norfolk store

Police in Norfolk say a clerk shot and killed a man who tried to rob a convenience store.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say a clerk shot and killed a man who tried to rob a convenience store.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 28-year-old Javier Garcia died at a hospital.

According to police, the clerk shot Garcia when he tried to rob the 7-Eleven on Sunday night.

Officers responding to the shooting found Garcia suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

It’s the third such shooting in a Hampton Roads store in the past four years.

A would-be robber was shot in the neck in 2017 and paralyzed.

Two years later, a customer shot two armed men attempting to rob a store, killing one.

