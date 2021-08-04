In Democrats’ budget: Eviction protection, utility relief

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A key protection against evictions would be restored and a new round of funding would flow…

Those provisions are among a host of other priorities lawmakers are considering this week as they meet in Richmond.

The special session was called to allocate billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief, intended to meet pandemic response needs and bolster the economy.

The budget was expected to receive initial approval on the House and Senate floors Wednesday.

