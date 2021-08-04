2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | US wrestler Mensah-Stock makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
In Democrats’ budget: Eviction protection, utility relief

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 6:31 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A key protection against evictions would be restored and a new round of funding would flow to utilities to cover unpaid customer bills under legislation advancing through the Democrat-controlled Virginia General Assembly.

Those provisions are among a host of other priorities lawmakers are considering this week as they meet in Richmond.

The special session was called to allocate billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief, intended to meet pandemic response needs and bolster the economy.

The budget was expected to receive initial approval on the House and Senate floors Wednesday.

