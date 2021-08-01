2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Fire guts beauty supply shop; 1 firefighter injured

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 2:58 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A Hampton firefighter sustained a minor injury while battling a fire at a beauty supply shop.

The blaze began at the Apple Tree Beauty Empire on Saturday afternoon.

It took roughly three hours to douse the flames.Hampton Fire and Rescue reported that a firefighter suffered a minor injury to one of his hands.

The Daily Press newspaper reported that Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum said the blaze at the beauty supply shop  blaze was intense because there were a lot of synthetics inside the establishment, and when “that catches fire it produces really high heat.”

