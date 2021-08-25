CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | City of Falls Church to require vaccination | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Dominion to lease part of terminal for offshore wind project

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 4:23 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced Wednesday that Dominion Energy will lease part of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal as part of a wind project off Virginia’s coast.

Under the agreement with the Port of Virginia, Dominion will use 72 acres of the deep-water, multi-use marine cargo terminal as a staging and pre-assembly area for the foundations and turbines that will be installed 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Dominion has said the project could ultimately provide enough electricity to power 650,000 homes.

The 10-year lease, valued at nearly $4.4 million annually, includes an option for two five-year renewals. It includes significant upgrades to ensure the terminal can handle the weight of the components used to build the turbines.

