CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Virginia News » Agreement: Va. service-dog company…

Agreement: Va. service-dog company ordered to pay $3 million

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 3:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADISON, Va. (AP) — The founder of a Virginia service-dog company could pay $3 million in restitution and other penalties to settle a lawsuit that accused him of deceiving customers and providing them ill-trained animals.

An agreement signed by a judge ends litigation initially filed in 2018 by state Attorney General Mark Herring against Charles D. Warren Jr. and his Madison County company.

Herring’s office says Warren’s dogs purportedly could assist people who have diabetes, autism and other disorders, but customers often were delivered poorly trained puppies with behavioral and training issues.

The judgment includes no admission of wrongdoing. Some payments could be suspended if Warren meets certain conditions.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News | Virginia News

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Federal retirement leaps from June to July, processing time hits a peak

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up