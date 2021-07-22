Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Virginia News » Virginia lottery board approves…

Virginia lottery board approves casino regulations

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Lottery Board has approved a set of proposed regulations to govern the state’s fledging casino gambling industry.

The Virginia Lottery announced the development Wednesday.

The proposed regulations now go to Gov. Ralph Northam for his sign-off, after which there will be a public comment period, leading up to final approval by the lottery board.

Virginia lawmakers opened the door to casino gambling last year, approving legislation to allow developers to build five large casinos around the state in what supporters promised would be a dramatic economic boost to struggling areas.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Former State Department leaders urged Congress to address chronic Foreign Service workforce challenges

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

Lawmakers seek more progress on Veterans Affairs police modernization

VA will pause EHR deployments through at least 2021, department says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up