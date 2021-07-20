Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Virginia looking for its first cannabis attorney

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 9:31 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — With recreational marijuana use recently legalized, Virginia’s attorney general is seeking applicants interested in serving as the state’s first cannabis attorney.

Attorney General Mark Herring’s office said in a news release that the person hired for the position will serve as general counsel to the newly created Virginia Cannabis Control Authority and assist other state agencies with regulations and laws regarding cannabis.

Earlier this year, the Democrat-controlled General Assembly voted to legalize the adult recreational use of marijuana.

The new law took effect July 1, though the retail market won’t be up and running for years to come.

