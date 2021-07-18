Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Virginia News » UVA gets massive trove…

UVA gets massive trove of Mormon memorabilia and materials

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 3:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia recently received a massive donation of Mormon memorabilia, books and other materials that officials say could make the university a leading site east of the Rockies for studying the religion.

The Daily Progress reports Gregory A. Prince, a researcher, businessman and historian of the Latter-Day Saints faith, donated more than 10,000 items to the Charlottesville university.

Most of the collection will be available for researchers to study. The newspaper reports university officials expect the collection to be of interest to a wide range of students and scholars.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up