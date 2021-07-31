2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
State says Virginia transgender policy fight falls to local schools

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

July 31, 2021, 9:00 AM

The Virginia Department of Education said Friday that local school systems must comply with state law by adopting a transgender equity policy model, approved in April, by the 2021-2022 school year.

The legal guidance follows several inquires from “school divisions” in the commonwealth seeking advice on their obligation to comply with a policy mandate put in place during the 2020 legislative session.

“Like all other mandates on local school boards resulting from General Assembly action, local school boards must fulfill this directive in order to be in compliance with state law. Local school boards that elect not to adopt policies assume all legal responsibility for noncompliance,” the July 30 letter stated.

Part of the approved gender diversity model states: “School divisions should accept a student’s assertion of their gender identity without requiring any particular substantiating evidence, including diagnosis, treatment, or legal documents.”

The guidance follows a controversy taking place in Loudoun County, where Byron Tanner Cross, a Leesburg Elementary physical education teacher, was placed on suspension after stating publicly he would not address transgender students by their preferred pronouns.

