Rent relief, eviction continuances are options in Va. as moratorium expires

Eviction proceedings can soon resume in Virginia, but there are still options available for residents who need help.

A federal eviction moratorium is set to expire Saturday and Virginia has no state moratorium to take its place.

However, rent relief money is still available for residents who qualify.

A state program has received $524 million in federal funding for rent relief, and spent about half of that, according to Amanda Love with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. She said the state is also getting an additional $451 million in federal rent relief funds. The money will likely last through this year and into next year.

“There’s funding available right now,” Love said. “We highly encourage anybody who is having issues with making their rent payments, or foresee in the future that they may, to reach out and start the application process.”

That can be done on the DHCD website as well as by phone. Fairfax County is running its own separate program.

Documentation, such as proof of income and a valid lease, is required. To receive the benefits, residents must have a rent amount that doesn’t exceed 150% of fair market rent and have a gross household income that’s no more than 80% of the area median income.

As of July 14, more than 48,000 households had received rental relief payments.

Virginia residents facing eviction can also ask for a 60-day continuance.

Elsewhere, Maryland’s eviction moratorium remains in effect through Aug. 15.

Evictions that had already begun in D.C. can resume Aug. 26.