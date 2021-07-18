Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Virginia News » Analysis: Black drivers likeliest…

Analysis: Black drivers likeliest to be stopped in Virginia

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. — A newspaper’s analysis of state data shows that across Virginia, Black drivers are the only racial or ethnic group stopped by police at a higher rate than their share of the population.

Black drivers in Hampton Roads and across Virginia were also more likely to be stopped and searched by police than any other racial or ethnic group.

That’s according to The Virginian-Pilot’s analysis of data recently released as part of a law enacted by the General Assembly in 2020. The Virginia Community Policing Act requires police to collect and report information on every traffic stop they conduct.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up