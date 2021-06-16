CORONAVIRUS: Learn more about COVID-19's delta variant | Summer Passport in Prince George's Co. | The New Value of Space | Area vaccination numbers
Pregnant woman waits an hour for ambulance after crash

The Associated Press

June 16, 2021, 12:12 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — The fire department responded when a pregnant woman was in a car crash in Richmond over the weekend, but the woman says she waited more than an hour for an ambulance.

WRIC-TV reports that Latanya Thornton says she was injured in the crash Saturday and was also told she needed to deliver the baby, who was due July 4. Thornton says doctors did not tell her if this change was due to the accident.

Mark Tenia of the Richmond Ambulance Authority says they are short staffed and at the time of the crash, all other ambulances were out on other calls.

A mayor’s office spokesperson says first responding agencies will meet with the ambulance authority to figure out what happened.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

